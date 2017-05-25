National Trails Day photo challenge

Hashtag pictures of your favorite Wilmington trail using #ilmtrailsday2017 (Source WECT)

Lace up your hiking shoes and get your camera ready to compete in Wilmington's National Trail Day photo contest.

This year, National Trails Day is on Saturday, June 3, and the contest will run through Sunday, June 4.

To enter, post any picture that features a trail in Wilmington to Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook with the hashtag #ilmtrailsday2017.

First, second, and third place winners will be announced on Monday, June 5 by the Parks and Recreation Department. The winners will receive gift cards to local outdoor stores.

For a full list of rules and regulations visit www.wilmingtonnc.gov/trailsday.

