NWS issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 3pm

NWS issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 3pm

(Source: WECT) (Source: WECT)
SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) -

The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Columbus and Brunswick counties until 3 p.m.


If you are in the warned area, please take shelter immediately. The primary threats with this storm will be wind gusts potentially to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail, amid heavy rain and frequent cloud to ground lightning.

Stay tuned to WECT on-air and on-line for the latest weather developments; download the WECT Weather app in the Apple App or Google Play store for interactive radar, hour-by-hour forecasts and watches and warnings being sent to your phone using the GPS signal to pinpoint your location in relation to the watch or warning. 

