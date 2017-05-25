NWS issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 3pm

The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for untilMore >>
The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Columbus and Brunswick counties until 3 p.m.
Leftover wrap-around showers and a few storms are still possible through early evening, but the severe potential will continue to wane. Much drier weather is on tap for Friday and Saturday. Hotter weather and isolated thunderstorm chances return into early next week.
NOAA - the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - released its 2017 Hurricane Season forecast for the Atlantic Basin Thursday.
Today, satellites and supercomputers have vastly improved hurricane forecasting and warning. But one of our age's best tools for communicating a hurricane threat, the National Hurricane Center's official "forecast cone," can be misrepresented and is often misunderstood.
Hurricane Hunters take to the skies during these dangerous storms to get real-time measurements and other important data that help forecasters better track their movements.
