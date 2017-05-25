NWS issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Bladen County until 6:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Bladen County until 6:30 p.m.More >>
For the beginning of the week, an active weather pattern will likely preclude intense heat and provide slightly cooler temperatures.
Your First Alert Weather Team wants you to stay safe in the surf! Here, we'll explain rip currents: what they are, how to spot one, what do to if you get caught in one, and how to gauge each day's risk of these potentially dangerous currents.
NOAA - the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - released its 2017 Hurricane Season forecast for the Atlantic Basin Thursday.
Today, satellites and supercomputers have vastly improved hurricane forecasting and warning. But one of our age's best tools for communicating a hurricane threat, the National Hurricane Center's official "forecast cone," can be misrepresented and is often misunderstood.
