Environmental groups to hold public meeting on offshore drilling

Several organizations will hold a public meeting to oppose oil drilling and seismic surveys off the North Carolina Coast.

The hearing is in response to President Donald Trump's executive order to revisit drilling sites previously removed from consideration.

The meeting, hosted by the North Carolina Coastal Federation, Oceana, the Cape Fear Chapter of The N.C Sierra Club, and the Cape Fear Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation - will take place on Tuesday, June 6 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Northeast Regional Library.

Leaders plan to discuss the consequences of offshore drilling and seismic blasting and create a plan to defeat new attempts to drill off the North Carolina coast.

President Trump ordered the U.S. Department of Interior to review areas of the Atlantic for offshore drilling. The Obama administration had removed these areas, including the North Carolina coast, from consideration in 2016.

“The current attempt by the new administration endangers all that hard work and more importantly endangers our beautiful coast and vibrant coastal economy,” said Mike Giles, coastal advocate at the North Carolina Coastal Federations Wrightsville Beach office.

The North Carolina Coastal Federation says seismic drilling is a destructive process and would have consequences for both the environment and economy.

Seismic blasts are also known to harm marine mammals and fish and can disrupt commercial and recreational patterns for extended periods.

