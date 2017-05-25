NHRMC named among top 100 hospitals for patient experience

New Hanover Regional Medical Center recently was named a recipient of the Women's Choice award as one of the country's 100 best hospitals for patient experience. (Source: WECT)

New Hanover Regional Medical Center recently was named a recipient of the Women's Choice Award as one of the country's 100 best hospitals for patient experience.

The hospital has been awarded the honor for four straight years.

"We are proud of our commitment to keeping patients at the center of everything we do. This award highlights the dedication of our physicians, nurses, staff and volunteers in ensuring our patients receive exceptional care throughout their treatment,” said NHRMC President and CEO John Gizdic.

According to officials, the awards are based on scores determined by "measures of effective communication with nurses and doctors, responsiveness, pain management, explanations of medications, cleanliness and patient recommendation ratings."

