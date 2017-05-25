My turn: Putting 'memorial' back into the holiday weekend

Whatever you do this weekend, please try to find at least one small way to put the word “memorial” back into this holiday weekend. (Source: Pixabay)

It’s kind of sad, but for most people, Memorial Day only means the start of the summer vacation season or maybe a day off work and a long weekend.

I know you’ve probably got a lot going on. I do too. But let’s try to remember the reason we have this federal holiday.

Memorial Day is set aside each year to honor those who have died in service to our country. And we should participate in doing just that.

You can still accomplish that and watch the big car races, and enjoy family gatherings and beach outings.

Here are some possibilities:

Fly an American flag outside your home to show your support for our country.

You can also visit the National Cemetery off Market Street and say a little prayer for those buried there.

There’s a National Moment of Remembrance on Monday for one minute. It will take place at 3 p.m. Stand silent and reflect on the sacrifices made to help keep us safe.

The most notable observance you can attend in our area is a touching ceremony that takes place on the Battleship North Carolina at 5:00, Monday evening. I can’t think of a better way to wrap up your holiday weekend.

Whatever you do this weekend, please try to find at least one small way to put the word “memorial” back into this holiday weekend.

