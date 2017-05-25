Wilmington opioid pilot project included in proposed House budget

A pilot project to combat an ongoing opioid abuse problem in Wilmington is getting support from part of the General Assembly. The House released some of its budget proposal Thursday morning in Raleigh. The spending plan includes full funding of up to a half million dollars over the next two years for an initiative in the Port City.More >>
The Supreme Court has struck down two congressional districts in North Carolina because race played too large a role in their creation.
Convicted sex offenders would be required to pay a fee to be listed on North Carolina's Sex Offender Registry, under a bill co-sponsored by Rep. Ted Davis of New Hanover County.
The state Senate will reconvene shortly after midnight Thursday, to give final approval to the chamber's budget plan.
The state Senate voted Monday night by a 33-15 margin to override Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of a bill to combine the state ethics commission and elections board. The state House is scheduled to vote on the override when it reconvenes Tuesday morning.
