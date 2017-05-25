Wilmington opioid pilot project included in proposed House budget

The NC House included funding for an opioid pilot project for Wilmington in its budget proposal. (Source: WECT)

A pilot project to combat an ongoing opioid abuse problem in Wilmington is getting support from part of the General Assembly.

The House released some of its budget proposal Thursday morning in Raleigh. The spending plan includes full funding of up to a half million dollars over the next two years for an initiative in the Port City.

Community leaders discussed the idea in February. The pilot program would create an opioid rapid response team made up of police and EMS. They would respond to victims of overdoses or abuse within 72 hours to try to steer people towards treatment.

A similar initiative in a town in Ohio recently resulted in a 35% decrease in repeat overdoses and an 80% success rate.

The funding is far from guaranteed, but took a big step forward Thursday with its inclusion in the House budget. The Senate voted on its own budget proposal two weeks ago. Both sides will negotiate the final plan before sending it to Governor Roy Cooper for his approval.

