Far From France, Duck Donuts among shops opening at the Pointe at Barclay

Inside, you'll find traditional French items like macarons, tarts and baguettes - most of which the owners are making from scratch. (Source: WECT)

Far From France is a mix between a French cafe, bakery and specialty store. (Source: Far From France)

Several stores are popping up at the Pointe at Barclay, including Far From France and Duck Donuts.

Far From France is a mix between a French cafe, bakery and specialty store. Inside, you'll find traditional French items like macarons, tarts and baguettes - most of which the owners are making from scratch.

You can also find imported items from France, like Maxim chocolates out of Paris.

Far From France is open Tuesday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays, noon to 6 p.m.

Duck Donuts will celebrate its grand opening this weekend. The new, 1,300 square-foot shop will officially open Saturday, May 27 at 6 a.m. This is the 14th location in North Carolina.

The donut shop was founded in 2006 by Russ DiGilio in Duck, NC to solve a family vacation problem. When they couldn't find a made-to-order donut, the family decided to start their own business.

Donuts will be made fresh to order, 7 days a week. The store will be open Sunday-Thursday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

