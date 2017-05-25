What’s on the Memorial Day menu?

Grilling tips and tricks for the holiday weekend. (Source: Pixabay)

Memorial Day weekend is filled with family, friends, and lots of food.

WalletHub reported 75% of people will spend their time grilling out over the weekend.

Carolina in the Morning’s Molly Oak is teaming up with A Thyme Savor to give you some food ideas for your festivities.

Tune in for live cooking segments starting at 5 a.m. that will feature homemade BBQ sauce, grilled steak and chicken, and a lot more.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.