National Missing Children's Day: 127 missing from the Carolinas

Thursday is National Missing Children's Day, a day when local and federal authorities reach out to the public for help finding missing children.

There are 127 active cases in the Carolinas, including Jonathan Brackett who went missing from Carolina Beach in 2009.

The above slideshow features all of the Carolinas' bulletins from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Please contact authorities if you have any information regarding the locations of anyone on the list.

