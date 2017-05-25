Sex offender wanted in grocery store robbery arrested in Wilmington

A registered sex offender wanted in connection to a grocery store robbery in Alamance County was arrested in Wilmington Wednesday.

According to officials, the US Marshals arrested James Kelly Thompson, 57, at the Travel Inn on Market Street.

According to Randy Jones, spokesperson for the Alamance County Sheriff's Office, Thompson is accused of robbing Graham Grocery off NC 54 on May 3. Thompson allegedly threatened an employee by implying he had a weapon but never displayed one.

He left the store in a white Ford truck with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Thompson was also wanted out of Orange County for sex offender-failure to notify of an address change.

Thompson was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $65,000 bond.

According to the NC Sex Offender Registry, Thompson was convicted in 2001 on two counts of indecent liberties with a child in Orange County. The incidents reportedly happened in March and July of 1998.

His last known address was in Hillsborough, according to the registry.

