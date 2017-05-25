2-year-old pulled from Cumberland Co. pool dies at hospital - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

2-year-old pulled from Cumberland Co. pool dies at hospital

HOPE MILLS, NC (WNCN) -

A 2-year-old child who was pulled from a pool Thursday at a home in Hope Mills has died, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities said the child was pulled from the pool just after 9 a.m. and the father performed CPR on the child. Authorities said CPR was performed on the 2-year-old for the entire ride from the house to the hospital.

The child was pronounced dead at 9:25 a.m.

The incident occurred on Alexwood Drive.

