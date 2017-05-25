Sandy Creek mayor: New development could triple town's size

Blueprints for the "Lake Park" development show the addition of 451 units and two commercial retail outlets. (Source: Steve Permenter)

A small community tucked away in the woods off Highway 74/76 could see big changes in the coming years. Sandy Creek Mayor James Jackson says the land has been purchased for a housing development that includes two commercial retail outlets.

Plans for the "Lake Park" development include 313 single-family homes and 138 apartments. According to the North Carolina League of Municipalities, Sandy Creek's current population is 281.

The mayor says the housing development could triple the size of the town and help ease the burden of taxpayers, who pay the fourth highest rate in Brunswick County.

