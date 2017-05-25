Plans submitted for apartment, retail complex on riverfront

A complex including almost 300 apartments and more than 700 parking spaces could soon be coming to Wilmington's riverfront. (Source: WECT)

The development will include 287 apartments, according to information submitted by developer Dewitt Carolina Inc. to Wilmington's planning department Wednesday. There would be 176 one-bedroom, 91 two-bedroom and 20 three-bedroom apartments.

The 3.9-acre parcel sits between the Port City Marina and PPD, just north of the Wilmington Convention Center.

The six-story complex also would include a parking deck with 514 spaces and retail space. In all, there will be 745 parking spots in the development.

The city's Technical Review Committee is scheduled to be review the plans on June 8.

