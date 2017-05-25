TRAFFIC ALERT: Cape Fear Memorial, Isabel Holmes bridges to open - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

TRAFFIC ALERT: Cape Fear Memorial, Isabel Holmes bridges to open today

The Cape Fear Memorial and Isabel Holmes bridges are scheduled to open today for a tanker coming into port.
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

The Cape Fear Memorial and Isabel Holmes bridges are scheduled to open today for a tanker coming into port.

The Cape Fear Memorial Bridge is expected to open at approximately 11:30 a.m. with the Isabel Holmes Bridge to follow shortly afterward.

