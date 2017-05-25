Wilmington man facing additional charges for sex crimes with child

A Wilmington man arrested earlier this month on sex crime charges is back behind bars and facing more charges.

Franklin Kersell Evans, 28, was arrested Thursday on six charges, including two counts of statutory rape of a child and two counts of crimes against nature. His bond was set at $250,000.

Evans was arrested on May 14 on three offenses, including statutory rape of a child and crime against nature.

According to Wilmington Police Department officials, an investigation was launched in the case after a referral from the Department of Social Services.

