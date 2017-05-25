Wilmington man facing additional charges for sex crimes with chi - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Wilmington man facing additional charges for sex crimes with child

Franklin Kersell Evans (Source: New Hanover Co. Detention Center) Franklin Kersell Evans (Source: New Hanover Co. Detention Center)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

A Wilmington man arrested earlier this month on sex crime charges is back behind bars and facing more charges.

Franklin Kersell Evans, 28, was arrested Thursday on six charges, including two counts of statutory rape of a child and two counts of crimes against nature. His bond was set at $250,000.

Evans was arrested on May 14 on three offenses, including statutory rape of a child and crime against nature.

According to Wilmington Police Department officials, an investigation was launched in the case after a referral from the Department of Social Services.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents make heartbreaking decision over son with autism

    Parents make heartbreaking decision over son with autism

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:10 AM EDT2017-05-24 15:10:16 GMT
    KMOV has chosen not to identify him by name or show pictures of what he currently looks like. (Credit: Wallens)KMOV has chosen not to identify him by name or show pictures of what he currently looks like. (Credit: Wallens)

    A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options. 

    More >>

    A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options. 

    More >>

  • Neighborhood kids stop alleged abduction attempt

    Neighborhood kids stop alleged abduction attempt

    Thursday, May 25 2017 5:43 AM EDT2017-05-25 09:43:50 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 5:43 AM EDT2017-05-25 09:43:50 GMT

    A criminal complaint says a 27-year-old man grabbed a little girl by the wrists and took her down the street.

    More >>

    A criminal complaint says a 27-year-old man grabbed a little girl by the wrists and took her down the street.

    More >>

  • Police chief: Manchester searches turn up valuable info

    Police chief: Manchester searches turn up valuable info

    Thursday, May 25 2017 8:17 AM EDT2017-05-25 12:17:49 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 8:17 AM EDT2017-05-25 12:17:49 GMT

    With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.

    More >>

    With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly