Durham police arrest driver who went 9 miles with woman clinging to hood

Durham police arrested a woman Wednesday who they say drove for miles down a freeway as another woman was clinging onto the hood of her car.

Police said the incident started as a domestic dispute between the two women at an apartment complex off Ellis Road.

Shenique Ocean took some personal belongings from the other and got into a SUV. The second woman then got on the hood of the SUV to try to prevent her from driving off with her belongings.

The second woman was clinging to the hood of the vehicle down N.C. Highway 147 and onto I-40.

