Rocky Point man faces sex crime charges

A Rocky Point man is accused of sex crimes against a child.

John Robert Price, 33, was arrested by the Pender County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday and charged with indecent liberties with a child, first-degree statutory sex offense, sexual battery and assault on a child under 12.

Price was booked under a $150,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.