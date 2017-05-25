Rocky Point man faces sex crime charges - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Rocky Point man faces sex crime charges

John Robert Price (Source: Pender Co. Detention Center) John Robert Price (Source: Pender Co. Detention Center)
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

A Rocky Point man is accused of sex crimes against a child.

John Robert Price, 33, was arrested by the Pender County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday and charged with indecent liberties with a child, first-degree statutory sex offense, sexual battery and assault on a child under 12.

Price was booked under a $150,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

