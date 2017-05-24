Kadeem Allen chasing NBA dreams

Former Laney and New Hanover basketball standout Kadeem Allen continues to chase his dream of making an NBA roster.

On Tuesday, Allen, who played his college ball at Arizona, was one of six players who worked out for the Los Angeles Lakers and received positive feedback from the workout.

“I did a good job talking on the court, and defensive stuff,” Allen told Lakers.com. “Just keep talking to my teammates on the court, and try to keep leading the guys out there.”

Allen made his name on the defensive side of the ball, averaging the Pac-12's fifth-most steals (1.6) on his way to making the conference's All-Defensive Team last season.

He hopes to do the same in the NBA.

“I feel defense is my strongest point. That is what got me here, and got me to Arizona,” Allen said. “I am not going to change that for anything. I am going to just keep playing defense and do what I do.”

The NBA draft will be held June 22 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

