Burgaw ReStore opening in early June

A store that benefits Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity is scheduled to open in Burgaw. (Source: Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity)

A store that sells reduced-priced furniture, appliances and other household items will open early next month in Pender County.

The Burgaw ReStore, which benefits Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity, is scheduled to open at 9 a.m. on June 3 at 115 West Freemont Street in Burgaw.

Items are donated by local businesses and community members, which allows ReStore to offer products at 50 to 80 percent below retail price.

“We are very excited that this location will better serve Pender County residents, and we look forward to building Habitat homes here,” ReStore Director Brent Byers said. “In fact, the main reason we selected Burgaw for our new location was to develop a stronger presence in Pender County so that we can educate families about our home ownership program, and recruit local volunteers to support future builds.”

On June 3, the first 25 guests at the new Burgaw location will receive $10 gift certificates valid for any purchase of $20 or more. Other giveaways will take place throughout the day.

Free donuts will be served by MeMa’s Chick 'n' & Ribs from 9-11 a.m., and $1 BBQ sliders will be available from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity builds affordable homes in Pender and New Hanover counties by working with volunteers and donors who invest time and money so that families can help build, then buy, their own home on terms they can afford. Cape Fear Habitat has served more than 188 families since its founding in 1987.

