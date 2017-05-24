Portion of Market Street closed after water main break

A water main break has forced a portion of Market Street to close on Wednesday night.

Cape Fear Public Utility Authority crews are responding to a water main break in the center of Market between 20th and 21st Streets.

The CFPUA said in a news release that the location of the water main repair has closed Market to all travel in that area. A detour will be established.

The Wilmington Police Department is assisting while a traffic control pattern is properly established. A boil water advisory is likely to issued when affected customers are identified.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.