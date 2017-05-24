North Carolina's Tony Bradley to remain in NBA draft

North Carolina's Tony Bradley is staying in the NBA draft and won't return to school for his sophomore season.

Bradley announced his decision Wednesday, the last day the NCAA allows players without agents to return to school and preserve their eligibility.

The 6-foot-11 Bradley helped the Tar Heels win their sixth NCAA championship in March, and told The Associated Press after the Gonzaga win in the title game that he was "100 percent" going to test the waters.

He is North Carolina's first one-and-done player since Brandan Wright in 2007.

Bradley projects as a possible late first-round or early second-round pick.

He averaged 7.1 points and 5.1 rebounds as a reserve and would have inherited the lead interior role had he returned.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.