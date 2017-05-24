Rain forces changes to CAA baseball tournament schedule

Rain and inclement weather forced the postponement of Wednesday's second and third games of the Colonial Athletic Association baseball tournament at Brooks Field.
Thursday's schedule will be:
Game 2 - Elon vs. W&M, 10 a.m.
Game 3 - Charleston vs. Game 2 loser, 1:30 p.m.
Game 4 - Delaware vs. Northeastern, 5 p.m.
Game 5 - Game 2 winner vs. UNCW, 8:30 p.m.
Delaware blanked the College of Charleston, 9-0, as UD's Ron Marinaccio tossed a complete game, two-hitter in Wednesday's only game.
