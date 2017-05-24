Rain forces changes to CAA baseball tournament schedule

The CAA baseball tournament schedule has been altered after Wednesday's stormy weather. (Source: WECT)

Rain and inclement weather forced the postponement of Wednesday's second and third games of the Colonial Athletic Association baseball tournament at Brooks Field.

Thursday's schedule will be:

Game 2 - Elon vs. W&M, 10 a.m.

Game 3 - Charleston vs. Game 2 loser, 1:30 p.m.

Game 4 - Delaware vs. Northeastern, 5 p.m.

Game 5 - Game 2 winner vs. UNCW, 8:30 p.m.

Delaware blanked the College of Charleston, 9-0, as UD's Ron Marinaccio tossed a complete game, two-hitter in Wednesday's only game.