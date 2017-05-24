Police ask for help finding stolen boat - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Police ask for help finding stolen boat

(Source: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
SHALLOTTE, NC (WECT) -

Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office are asking the for community's assistance in providing information about a stolen boat.

The boat was taken from a storage facility at 509 Bricklanding Rd. in Shallotte between 2 p.m. on May 21 and 7:40 a.m. on May 22.

Anyone with information should call Det. Charles Liles at 910-880-5756.

