UPDATE: Stalking charge against Brunswick County teacher dropped

A Brunswick County elementary school teacher who was placed on administrative leave after she was arrested on a stalking charge last week can go back to teaching.

Laura Patten, 41, was taken into custody last Thursday and charged with misdemeanor stalking.

Jessica Swencki, a spokesperson for Brunswick County Schools, said Patten was reinstated on Thursday.

"Our human resources division conducted a thorough investigation and made the determination based on the results of the investigation to reinstate her," Swencki said Wednesday night.

WECT learned on Thursday night that the charge against Patten has been dropped.

A spokesperson for the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office said the alleged victim took out the warrant against Patten, but the sheriff's office did not identify the alleged victim.

Patten is a second-grade teacher at Belville Elementary. According to her homepage on the school system's website, she has been teaching since 1999 and has been at Belville since 2007.

