Artist's love of the sea and forest inspired new collection

An artist’s love of the sea and forest inspired an exhibit at the Wilma W. Daniels gallery at Cape Fear Community College.

Janette K Hopper's artwork includes projections, oil paintings, multimedia prints, sounds, a collaborative panel discussion and 3-D installations.

The exhibit is called Natural Milieu: An Altered Point of View.

There will be an opening reception for the display at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 26.

