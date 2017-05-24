Bobby Jean's Kids helps foster a future for children

Bobby Jean’s Kids fills the needs of children in foster care. (Source: WECT)

During her career as a social worker, Bobby Jean Harvey noticed that many foster children never got to partake in “normal” activities that other children did, like karate, camp, and piano lessons.

When she left that world to work in real estate, she still wanted to help children who were in foster care.

She started Bobby Jean’s Kids to help fill needs of children in foster care.

In the past, the group has helped children with braces, prom dresses, school uniforms and supplies.

To learn more about the organization and how you can help, go to www.bobbyjeanskids.org.

