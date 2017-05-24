Black River families get homes raised after Hurricane Matthew

As part of the Black River rebuild, four homes are being raised above the flood line. (Source: WECT)

The North Carolina Baptist Men have been working to help families in Pender County since October 2016.

As part of the Black River rebuild, they are raising four homes above the flood line.

"We had four feet (of water) in the house for 14 days," Kristen Johnson said. "Even though the water line wasn’t all the way to the roof, it still destroyed the whole home. The moisture on the inside ruined the ceiling, ruined the walls, everything."

Johnson said almost everything in her house was ruined, but she's grateful for the help she's gotten since.

"We’re so thankful for the Baptist ministry to come in and tear everything out," Johnson said. "They have helped with the rebuild. Titan Elevation has come in. My home is about 14 feet in the air now. It's just remarkable. It’s an amazing feeling."

Titan Foundations and Elevation is raising four homes with the Baptist Men, and all are being raised to meet FEMA and Pender County requirements. The raising is funded by area churches.

“The code is now, it has to be two feet in the air for the next flood, and if my mom didn’t get this done, she couldn’t get flood insurance,” said Frederick Corbett, whose mother had her house raised Thursday.

Mike Moser, a disaster relief team leader, said teams have been working to tear out 92 homes and rebuild 20. So far, eight families have moved back in.

"For the families, it’s the peace of mind of knowing they’re higher than any flood they’ve had so far," Moser said.

Moser said most homes suffered extended mold and mildew damage from flooding. The cost for repairing each home is $16,000, and all labor is donated. He added that all money raised in the area stays in the area.

