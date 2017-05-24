Residents hope high tax rates fix deteriorating road conditions

Their tax rate is higher than most towns or townships in Brunswick County, but Sandy Creek residents say they don't mind as long as their continuing road issues are resolved.

"We have a number of issues with the roads that need to be fixed and it takes money to do that," said Sandy Creek resident Kathleen Shires.

Shires says a drainage pipe burst and the road collapsed just a few homes down from her. Other residents accuse the people who paved the road of doing a sub-par job. Shires says dwelling on the past is unnecessary.

"Whatever the case is we have to prepare them now and it's not an inexpensive repair," Shires added.

The towns tax rate of 0.25 percent ranks fourth highest among towns and townships in the county.

"It's shared by 250 plus houses. If you've got these same roads and drainage issues that are shared by 500 or 1,000 houses, it decreases the cost per house which would decrease the taxes," Shires said.

Mayor Kerrie Jackson says Shires hopes may soon become a reality. There are blueprints for a new apartment complex and single-family homes.

Jackson says the plans include drawings for 313 single-family homes, 138 multi-family homes and two commercial retail outlets. Jackson adds the land has been purchased off US 74/76 near right inside the Sandy Creek entrance.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.