Father, son arrested in Wilmington assault

A Wilmington father and son charged in connection with a May assault that left a man in critical condition were arrested Wednesday morning.

According to officials, the US Marshals service arrested Leonard Cleon Pocknett Jr., 45, around 9:30 a.m. during a traffic stop on Military Cutoff Road.

US Marshals also arrested Pocknett's son, 16-year-old Leonard Cleon Pocknett III, at Ashley High School around 11:30 a.m.

According to officials with the Wilmington Police Department, the pair allegedly assaulted a 58-year-old man in the 200 block of Myrtle Avenue, near Greenville Avenue, just before midnight on May 10.

The victim was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

Pocknett Jr. and Pocknett III were booked into the New Hanover County Jail and both charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Pocknett Jr. was given a $2 million bond and Pocknett III received a $1.5 million bond.

Wilmington police said the investigation is ongoing.

