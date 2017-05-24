New ways to have many happy returns

HappyReturns.com allows people to send back online purchases at a kiosk in local malls. (Source: NPN)

Returning online purchases can be a hassle, but many companies are trying to make it easier on you.

Allison King loves online shopping for its convenience, but she doesn’t enjoy the uncertainty that comes with it.

“You really never know,” King said. “Everything varies, the size and style.”

She was thrilled to discover HappyReturns.com, a company that allows her to send back her online purchases at a kiosk in her local mall.

“I didn’t even need a box,” King said. “It was that simple.”

In just two minutes, the company took Allison’s email and scanned her item. It processed the return and she was on her way. Her account was later reimbursed.

Amazon is now in the game, too. It offers lockers at a growing number of locations, like convenience stores. You get a special code to open specific lockers.

UPS also offers lockers and works with some merchants for free pick-up.

“We’ve seen some really interesting partnerships where retailers are working together or with shippers to make it easier for consumers to return things,” Kyle Taylor with thepennyhoarder.com said.

While the new options aren’t quite as easy as purchasing in your pajamas, there is a big advantage.

“You’ll also avoid the hassle of standing in a line at USPS or UPS,” Taylor said.

King says letting someone else handle her return makes her one happy customer.

