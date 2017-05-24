Make sure Made in the USA claims are red, white and true

Buying American-made seems patriotic and helps the economy, but it’s important to make sure those claims are true. (Source: NPN)

When you buy something, do you look to see if an item was “Made in the USA?” Buying American-made seems patriotic and helps the economy, but it’s important to make sure those claims are true.

Sarah Wagner says her mixing cups, dinnerware and cutting boards are all “Made in the USA.”

“When you make the choice to buy something American-made you're making the choice to support your country and communities and jobs around the United States,” Wagner said.

Buying American-made is so critical for Wagner, she started the website USALoveList.com to help others find where they can buy items made in this country.

“There is a lot out there that's still being made in America, and I think that's worth celebrating,” Wagner said.

So, what does “Made in the USA” mean exactly? James Kohm with the Federal Trade Commission says it’s when all, or virtually all, of the product is made in this country.

The FTC is the go-to agency when it comes to defining “Made in the USA.” It even polices products to make sure what companies claim is accurate.

The agency says it gets several hundred complaints a year about “Made in the USA” claims and the FTC has taken action against several companies. In one case, officials say a company imported steel plates that were already stamped “Made in the USA.”

“What we want the public to know is that we're on the beat, that we're looking at these claims, that they can contact us if they see a false claim,” Kohm said.

The FTC says most “Made in the USA” claims are accurate, and the agency doesn’t want to dissuade people from buying American. But, you can help the feds by reporting anything that’s suspicious.

“Sometimes individuals will call if there's a sticker, and they peel off the sticker and see under the ‘Made in the USA’ sticker ‘Made in China,’” Kohm said.

To learn more about “Made in the USA” label claims or learn how to file a complaint, click here.

Copyright 2017 NPN. All rights reserved.