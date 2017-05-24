The Full Belly Project doubles progress in fight against poverty and hunger

The non-profit has donated over 150 devices to over 59 countries so far this fiscal year, which is double the progress from last year. (Source: WECT)

Despite federal proposals to cut funding to help people in poorer countries by over a third, The Full Belly Project is forging ahead.

Founded in 2003, The Full Belly Project's goal is to fight poverty and hunger by distributing income-generating devices to improve life around the world.

The organization's recent project in Africa was the largest in its history, giving 105 of its Universal Nut Shellers and a factory to continue to produce them to a small town farmer's co-op in Zambia.

"Projects like the one in Zambia are what I had hoped we would be doing when I started Full Belly 15 years ago," said founder Jock Brandis.

The non-profit has donated over 150 devices to over 59 countries so far this fiscal year, which is double the progress from last year.

The organization credits its success to the army of volunteers, donors, staff and supporters in the Wilmington area. Brandis said those who come in to help, don't come alone.

"A lot of people just want to sit or stand next to three or four other people and put things together and chat and have a cup of coffee," Brandis said. "It's a very rewarding thing to come in and work for three or four hours and at the end of the day there's a finished product there you can all look at."

"We teach people skills here, how to weld how to build things with their hands and probably the funnest part is when you built something or pack the machine into a box and you get a picture back of someone holding it," said Executive Director Amanda Coulter.

More than 1,000 people in Wilmington spent more than 5,000 hours at the shop to help those in need around the world.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.