Lawsuit: NC doing too little for developmentally disabled

Advocates for people with disabilities are suing to force North Carolina officials to do more to keep thousands of people out of institutions.



The lawsuit filed Wednesday by the group Disability Rights North Carolina says 10,000 people are waiting for services needed to let them live outside institutions.



The group says taxpayers now house disabled people in state-operated or privately run centers costing about $150,000 a year per resident while providing needed services outside the institutions would be less than $60,000 per year.



The case was filed on behalf of five people coping with intellectual or developmental disabilities like cerebral palsy, Down syndrome and autism. Adults coping with these conditions need extensive help and training to live independently.



The state health agency did not respond to a request for comment.

