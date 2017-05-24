Burke named director of basketball operations at UNCW

Rob Burke has been named director of basketball operations for the UNCW men's team, first-year coach C.B. McGrath announced Wednesday.More >>
The NBA announced Wednesday that Charlotte will host the 2019 All-Star Game.More >>
North Carolina State says big man Omer Yurtseven will return for his sophomore season.More >>
The Hoggard girls’ soccer season came to an end Tuesday after a 2-0 loss at Cardinal Gibbons in the East Regional finals.More >>
Diamond Hawks look to rebound from early season mistakesMore >>
