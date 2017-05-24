Burke named director of basketball operations at UNCW

Rob Burke has been named director of basketball operations for the UNCW men's team. (Source: UNCW)

Rob Burke has been named director of basketball operations for the UNCW men's team, first-year coach C.B. McGrath announced Wednesday.

Burke, 41, spent the last two seasons in the same role for Georgia Southern under former UNCW player Mark Byington.

"I'm excited to have Rob as part of our staff," McGrath said. "Rob has a ton of experience and came highly recommended. He has held every position as a college coach. Rob is a people person, organized and great with the players. He also has a tremendous reputation in this region."

Burke spent a six-year stint as head coach at Spartanburg Methodist College, where he lead the Pioneers to a 112-67 (.625) record and averaged 19 wins per season.

Before joining the Georgia Southern staff, he spent five years as an assistant coach at The Citadel.

"This is a great opportunity to learn and grow in this profession under one of the more experienced coaches in the business," said Burke. "It's an honor to join a school with such a great basketball tradition and one that has a great commitment to basketball."

