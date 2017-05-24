16,340 hours in class: Graduating senior honored for perfect attendance

Lora Kinlaw holding her first place winning entry into the GFWC of North Carolina Arts Festival (Source: Brunswick County Schools)

Between advance placement courses, award-winning artwork, and running track, West Brunswick High School senior Lora Kinlaw is a standout student.

But what if we told you she has NEVER missed a day of school - ever.

According to school officials in Brunswick County, Lora has attended every day since her first day of kindergarten at Union Elementary School in 2004.

The graduating senior has spent a total of 2,340 days, 16,340 hours, or 982,800 minutes in school.

Lora credits her mother for setting the expectation.

"If you gotta do something...just show up and do it," Lora said, adding there are no excuses in the Kinlaw family. She said her sister, a freshman at West Brunswick, also has a perfect record.

She says the expectation to go to school every day taught her the importance of being reliable. She is challenging the incoming class of 2030 to set their own perfect attendance goals.

"It's not as crazy as it sounds," Lora said.

Lora has never taken a sick day, and was back at school immediately after breaking her arm.

“I ended up having to have surgery to fix my arm and I stayed out the whole weekend, I went in that Saturday morning didn’t get out until Sunday afternoon and went back to school Monday morning,” she said.

Lora, who also sports a perfect GPA, will attend Brunswick Community College for her associate's degree with plans to transfer to UNCW.

Congratulations, Lara on this impressive achievement!

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.