Nunnelee Pediatric Specialty Clinic expands to keep up with growth

The Nunnelee Pediatric Specialty Clinic is expanding in an effort to keep up with the growing number of patients.

The facility will triple in size and offer even more services so parents don't have to travel for specialized care.

"By expanding it's allowing us to provide that care for more children and they'll have to travel less to the triangle to get that pediatric care they need," Nurse Manager Vanessa Van Gilder said.

Dr. Chip Williams hs seen the clinic grow from 5,000 to 27,000 patients over the past several years. In a single day, the clinic can see over 100 patients.

The Nunnelee Pediatric Specialty Clinic will move June 12 from New Hanover Regional Medical Center's main campus to Autumn Hall off Eastwood Road.

