Charlotte to host 2019 NBA All-Star Game

The NBA announced Wednesday that Charlotte will host the 2019 All-Star Game.

The announcement comes after NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in April that Charlotte was eligible to host the game after the state legislature voted to repeal and replace HB2, widely seen as an anti-LGBT law.

Silver said in a release that while he understands the concerns of those who say the repeal of the HB2 law didn't go far enough, "the recent legislation eliminates the most egregious aspects of the prior law."

The NBA stripped Charlotte of the 2017 NBA All-Star game and moved it to New Orleans due to HB2.

The 2019 All-Star game will be played at Spectrum Center, home of the Charlotte Hornets.

Michael Jordan, the chairman of the Charlotte Hornets, released the following statement after the league made the announcement:

We are thrilled the league has awarded NBA All-Star 2019 to the city of Charlotte. We want to thank Commissioner Silver for his leadership throughout this process and for the decision to bring NBA All-Star back to Buzz City. All-Star Weekend is an international event that will provide a tremendous economic impact to our community while showcasing our city, our franchise and our passionate Hornets fan base to people around the world. We look forward to serving as hosts for NBA All-Star 2019 and welcoming all visitors and guests to Spectrum Center.

Governor Roy Cooper also released a statement regarding the NBA's decision:

Today’s NBA announcement is positive news for Charlotte. Hosting the All-Star Game will pump millions of dollars into our economy and provide an incredible showcase for our state, but it will also remind us of the work that remains to ensure equal rights and protections for all North Carolinians. I’m glad the NBA recognizes the progress we’ve made and will continue to be a partner as we push for statewide LGBT protections.

The All-Star weekend festivities in Charlotte are set for Feb. 15-17, 2019.

