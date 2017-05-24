Franklin to become first Atlantic hurricane of 2017, NOAA issues seasonal forecast update

As of late Wednesday morning, August 9, Tropical Storm Franklin remains poised to become the first hurricane in the Atlantic Basin in 2017. (Source: FEMA)

Some tropical weather news as of late Wednesday morning...



FRANKLIN: The National Hurricane Center indicates Tropical Storm Franklin is on-track to become 2017's first Atlantic Basin hurricane by Wednesday evening.



Franklin, with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (just shy of hurricane-force), is likely to make landfall near Veracruz, Mexico late Wednesday or early Thursday.



Franklin will have little if any effect on the weather in the United States.



NOAA SEASONAL FORECAST UPDATE: NOAA - the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - released its updated 2017 Hurricane Season forecast for the Atlantic Basin (this includes the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea).

The NOAA forecast continues to reflect slightly above-average tropical storm and hurricane activity - with 14 to 19 total named storms. Of those, NOAA says 5 to 9 will become hurricanes and 2 to 5 will become major (Category 3 or higher) hurricanes.

Patterns of sea surface temperature and upper-level winds are expected to continue to bolster Atlantic storm output for the balance of 2017. Already this year, six tropical storms and have formed and, as outlined above, Franklin is likely to become the first hurricane shortly.

Regardless of expected numbers of storms, people in hurricane-vulnerable areas, like the Cape Fear Region, are always advised to prepare for and stay alert during Hurricane Season.

History shows that the total number of Atlantic storms doesn't correlate with the total number of high-impact hurricane landfalls. #ItOnlyTakesOne storm where we live to matter!

Hurricane Season officially runs from June 1 through November 30.

