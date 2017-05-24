Franklin becomes first 2017 Atlantic hurricane, NOAA issues seasonal forecast update

NOAA - the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - released its 2017 Hurricane Season forecast for the Atlantic Basin Thursday. (Source: FEMA)

Some tropical weather news as of late Wednesday morning...



FRANKLIN: Hurricane Franklin became 2017's first Atlantic Basin hurricane.



Franklin, a Category 1 storm with winds in the 80s mph, is likely to make landfall near Veracruz, Mexico late Wednesday or early Thursday.



Franklin will have little if any effect on the weather in the United States.



NOAA SEASONAL FORECAST UPDATE: NOAA - the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - released its updated 2017 Hurricane Season forecast for the Atlantic Basin (this includes the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea).

The NOAA forecast continues to reflect slightly above-average tropical storm and hurricane activity - with _ to _ total named storms. Of those, NOAA says _ to _ will become hurricanes and _ to _ will become major (Category 3 or higher) hurricanes.

Patterns of sea surface temperature and upper-level winds are expected to continue to bolster Atlantic storm output for the balance of 2017. Already this year, five tropical storms and one hurricane - Franklin - have formed.

Regardless of expected numbers of storms, people in hurricane-vulnerable areas, like the Cape Fear Region, are always advised to prepare for and stay alert during Hurricane Season.

History shows that the total number of Atlantic storms doesn't correlate with the total number of high-impact hurricane landfalls. #ItOnlyTakesOne storm where we live to matter!

Hurricane Season officially runs from June 1 through November 30.

