Hemp Farmacy opens second location

A Wilmington business that aims to provide a natural alternative to daily wellness just opened its second set of doors.

The Hemp Farmacy took up shop on South College Road earlier this week. Inside, you can find products made with CBD, or cannabidiol, a compound found in hemp and medical marijuana.

Separate from THC, the most prominent compound found in marijuana, CBD does not have psychoactive effects and can be used by children, animals and adults of all ages without the cognitive effects of THC.

The Farmacy says CBD products have proven to be successful with inflammation, anxiety, stress, chronic pain, autism, ADD/ADHD, epilepsy, cancer, nausea, anxiety and severe pain.

Both locations carry products like tinctures, edibles, vapes, lotions, honey, creams, and even pet treats. The stores also offer free hemp education classes on Thursdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. along with morning and evening classes on Saturdays at the South College Road location.

The Hemp Farmacy owns and operates the NC Hemp Farm and will be growing hemp that will be processed and sold in their stores.

