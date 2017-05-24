New Hanover County receives naloxone donation

The New Hanover County Health Department recently received a donation of 200 two-dose naloxone kits. (Source: WECT)

The EVZIO kits were donated by Kaleo, a Richmond-based pharmaceutical company.

“The rising number of overdose deaths from opioid-based prescription drugs, heroin, and similar substances is one of the top concerns for our county,” said New Hanover County Health Director Phillip Tarte. “This product delivers a potentially life-saving dose of naloxone with a simple-to-use auto-injector system that is easy to carry and administer. It will help make a real difference in the fight against opioid overdose deaths in our county.”

Officials said that the kits will be dispensed to first responders as well as the public upon request.

The donation has a retail value of $98,000.

