Man with rare disease has one wish: To sing a song with Scotty McCreery

After being diagnosed with a rare disease, Dustin Chapman has only one wish to help make him feel better: To sing a song with his idol, Scotty McCreery. (Source: Sandi Smith Chapman)

Dustin Chapman was diagnosed with a rare disease called Achalasia three years ago. This progressive disease with no known cure, affects the esophagus making it nearly impossible to eat and drink and affects only one-in-100,000 people.

But Dustin has only one wish to help make him feel better. To sing a song with season ten American Idol winner and North Carolina native, Scotty McCreery.

In a Facebook post from Dustin’s mom Sandi, she explains that Dustin was diagnosed with Achalasia when he was a senior in high school. He couldn’t eat or drink anything and lost over 50 pounds.

Dustin was then admitted to Duke University Hospital where he had various surgeries to try to fix his esophagus muscle. In 2015 he had a 13-hour surgery and was finally able to eat and drink again.

Dustin and his mom were hoping this surgery would be a permanent fix, but in January of this year all of Dustin’s symptoms returned.

Earlier this month Dustin went back to Duke for another procedure but unfortunately, the doctors were still not able to find a fix.

In the post, Sandi said on the way home from the hospital she wanted to do anything to make Dustin feel better so she asked him, “What can I do for you?” She says Dustin responded, still under the effects of being put to sleep from the procedure, “You can get me to sing a song with Scotty McCreery. That’ll cheer me up.”

Since this conversation between the two, Sandi has made it her goal to make her son’s wish come true.

She posted this story on Facebook, tagged Scotty McCreery in it, and asked all her friends to share the post in hopes of it reaching McCreery and making her son’s dream come true.

Since she posted this on May 19, the post has gotten over 2,000 shares and counting.

Dustin is currently a junior at Catawba College where he is triple majoring in Music Business, Popular Music and Worship arts.

Dustin’s passion is music and his dream is to be a performer one day.

Unfortunately Dustin’s dream is being threatened by his rare disease because it is also damaging his vocal cords.

The disease may be taking a toll on Dustin but his hopes of singing with his idol is keeping him alive.

