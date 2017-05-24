College student with rare disease has one wish: To sing a song with Scotty McCreery

After being diagnosed with a rare disease, Dustin Chapman has only one wish to help make him feel better: To sing a song with his idol, Scotty McCreery. (Source: Sandi Smith Chapman)

Dustin Chapman was diagnosed with a rare disease called achalasia three years ago.

This progressive disease with no known cure affects the esophagus, making it nearly impossible to eat and drink, and it affects only one in 100,000 people.

Chapman has only one wish to help make him feel better: Sing a song with Season 10 American Idol winner and North Carolina native Scotty McCreery.

Champman’s mom, Sandi, explained in a Facebook post that her son was diagnosed with achalasia when he was a senior in high school. He couldn’t eat or drink anything and lost over 50 pounds.

After being admitted to Duke University Hospital, Dustin had various surgeries to try to fix his esophagus muscle. In 2015 he had a 13-hour surgery and was finally able to eat and drink again.

Dustin and his mom were hoping the procedure would be a permanent fix, but in January, all of Dustin’s symptoms returned.

Earlier this month, Dustin went back to Duke for another surgery but unfortunately, the doctors were still not able to find a fix.

In the Facebook post, Sandi said on the way home from the hospital she wanted to do anything to make Dustin feel better so she asked him, “What can I do for you?”

She says Dustin, still under the effects of being put to sleep from the procedure, responded, “You can get me to sing a song with Scotty McCreery. That’ll cheer me up.”

Since that conversation, Sandi has made it her goal to make her son’s wish come true.

She posted this story on Facebook, tagged Scotty McCreery in it, and asked all her friends to share the post in hopes of it reaching McCreery and making her son’s dream come true.

Since she posted it on May 19, the post has gotten over 2,000 shares and counting.

Dustin is a junior at Catawba College where he is triple majoring in music business, popular music and worship arts.

Dustin’s passion is music and his dream is to be a performer one day.

Unfortunately, Dustin’s dream is being threatened by his rare disease because it is also damaging his vocal cords.

The disease may be taking a toll on Dustin, but his hopes of singing with his idol are helping keep him alive.

