WPD releases surveillance images of knife-wielding gas station robber

Wilmington police have released surveillance pictures of a man who robbed a convenience store at knifepoint last week.

Officials said the incident happened at the Kangaroo Express, located at 2028 Oleander Drive, just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 23.

Witnesses told officers that a man entered the store and grabbed a drink before approaching the counter.

The suspect then pulled out a large knife and demanded money from the register.

After getting the money, he fled on foot across Oleander Drive toward Mimosa Place.

Police said the suspect was six feet tall and weighed around 200 pounds.

The incident is still under investigation.

