Man with knife robs Kangaroo Express - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Man with knife robs Kangaroo Express

Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Kangaroo Express at 2028 Oleander Dr. just before 8 p.m. Tuesday. (Source: Raycom Media) Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Kangaroo Express at 2028 Oleander Dr. just before 8 p.m. Tuesday. (Source: Raycom Media)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

A man armed with a knife robbed a Wilmington convenience store Tuesday night

Wilmington Police Department officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Kangaroo Express at 2028 Oleander Dr. just before 8 p.m.

Witnesses told officers that a man entered the store and grabbed a drink before approaching the counter.

The suspect then pulled out a large knife and demanded money from the register.

After getting the money, he fled on foot across Oleander Drive toward Mimosa Place.

The incident is still under investigation. 

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

