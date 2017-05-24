Man with knife robs Kangaroo Express

Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Kangaroo Express at 2028 Oleander Dr. just before 8 p.m. Tuesday. (Source: Raycom Media)

A man armed with a knife robbed a Wilmington convenience store Tuesday night

Wilmington Police Department officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Kangaroo Express at 2028 Oleander Dr. just before 8 p.m.

Witnesses told officers that a man entered the store and grabbed a drink before approaching the counter.

The suspect then pulled out a large knife and demanded money from the register.

After getting the money, he fled on foot across Oleander Drive toward Mimosa Place.

The incident is still under investigation.

