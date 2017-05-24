Firefighters battle second fire on Lewis Loop Road in eight-hour - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Firefighters battle second fire on Lewis Loop Road in eight-hour span

Just eight hours after extinguishing a structure fire at the same address, firefighters in Brunswick County are back on the scene for a second fire Wednesday morning on Lewis Loop Road. (Source: Raycom Media) Just eight hours after extinguishing a structure fire at the same address, firefighters in Brunswick County are back on the scene for a second fire Wednesday morning on Lewis Loop Road. (Source: Raycom Media)
BOLIVIA, NC (WECT) -

Just eight hours after extinguishing a structure fire at the same address, firefighters in Brunswick County are back on the scene for a second fire Wednesday morning on Lewis Loop Road.

Crews responded to a report of a structure fire in 3200 block of Lewis Loop Road at approximately 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials said an abandoned double-wide mobile home was destroyed by the fire. A nearby motor home was damaged.

At about 6 a.m. Wednesday, crews were called back to the address after calls that the motor home was on fire. 

Officials on the scene said that the fire rekindled in the motor home or it was intentionally set on fire.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Pregnant teen blocked from walking at graduation

    Pregnant teen blocked from walking at graduation

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 2:45 AM EDT2017-05-24 06:45:22 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 2:45 AM EDT2017-05-24 06:45:22 GMT

    The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.

    More >>

    The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.

    More >>

  • 3 more arrests in Manchester; London tourist sites protected

    3 more arrests in Manchester; London tourist sites protected

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 7:46 AM EDT2017-05-24 11:46:25 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 7:46 AM EDT2017-05-24 11:46:25 GMT

    The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

    More >>

    The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

    More >>

  • Graco to recall 25,000 child car seats

    Graco to recall 25,000 child car seats

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 6:29 AM EDT2017-05-24 10:29:58 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 6:44 AM EDT2017-05-24 10:44:36 GMT

    The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

    More >>

    The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly