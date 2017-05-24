Firefighters battle second fire on Lewis Loop Road in eight-hour span

Just eight hours after extinguishing a structure fire at the same address, firefighters in Brunswick County are back on the scene for a second fire Wednesday morning on Lewis Loop Road. (Source: Raycom Media)

Crews responded to a report of a structure fire in 3200 block of Lewis Loop Road at approximately 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials said an abandoned double-wide mobile home was destroyed by the fire. A nearby motor home was damaged.

At about 6 a.m. Wednesday, crews were called back to the address after calls that the motor home was on fire.

Officials on the scene said that the fire rekindled in the motor home or it was intentionally set on fire.

