Promoting peace with a good pour

Warrior Twos and Brews event on the USS North Carolina in 2016. (Source: WECT)

Yoga Village is set to bring Warrior Twos and Brews to Waterline Brewing Company Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

The event raises money for local non-profits through Yoga Village’s donation based practices.

Warrior Twos and Brews is open to the public. People are asked to donate money to the organization's cause if they’d like to participate.

Yoga Village’s goal is to cultivate community partnerships to share yoga with everyone in Wilmington’s surrounding counties.

