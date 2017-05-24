Promoting peace with a good pour - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Promoting peace with a good pour

By: Molly Oak, Reporter
Connect
Warrior Twos and Brews event on the USS North Carolina in 2016. (Source: WECT) Warrior Twos and Brews event on the USS North Carolina in 2016. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Yoga Village is set to bring Warrior Twos and Brews to Waterline Brewing Company Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

The event raises money for local non-profits through Yoga Village’s donation based practices.

Warrior Twos and Brews is open to the public. People are asked to donate money to the organization's cause if they’d like to participate.

Yoga Village’s goal is to cultivate community partnerships to share yoga with everyone in Wilmington’s surrounding counties.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Pregnant teen blocked from walking at graduation

    Pregnant teen blocked from walking at graduation

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 2:45 AM EDT2017-05-24 06:45:22 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 2:45 AM EDT2017-05-24 06:45:22 GMT

    The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.

    More >>

    The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.

    More >>

  • Graco to recall 25,000 child car seats

    Graco to recall 25,000 child car seats

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 6:29 AM EDT2017-05-24 10:29:58 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 6:44 AM EDT2017-05-24 10:44:36 GMT

    The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

    More >>

    The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

    More >>

  • Family opens up about addiction in Upstate woman's obituary

    Family opens up about addiction in Upstate woman's obituary

    Monday, May 22 2017 9:43 AM EDT2017-05-22 13:43:21 GMT
    Tuesday, May 23 2017 8:12 AM EDT2017-05-23 12:12:53 GMT
    Reghan Berry (Source: Mackey Mortuary)Reghan Berry (Source: Mackey Mortuary)

    Addiction can be hard to talk about, but one Upstate family is opening up about the battle that claimed a 22-year-old woman's life.

    More >>

    Addiction can be hard to talk about, but one Upstate family is opening up about the battle that claimed a 22-year-old woman's life.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly