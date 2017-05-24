Woman who fatally shot dog thought she was using BB gun - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Woman who fatally shot dog thought she was using BB gun

A North Carolina woman accused of fatally shooting a dog has said she thought she was using a BB gun. (Source: Raycom Media) A North Carolina woman accused of fatally shooting a dog has said she thought she was using a BB gun. (Source: Raycom Media)
SPRING LAKE, NC (AP) -

A North Carolina woman accused of fatally shooting a dog has said she thought she was using a BB gun.

The Fayetteville Observer reports Cumberland County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Sean Swain says 20-year-old Leslie Senatus had been using a BB gun to discipline the dog to make it stop barking, but used the wrong gun when she shot him in the chest March 2. Senatus was charged with cruelty to animals Monday.

Shooting an animal with a BB gun is illegal and carries a misdemeanor charge that the Cumberland County Animal Control is authorized to levy. The Sheriff's Office, which has the ability to levy felony charges, investigated the case because of its nature.

Senatus is being held on $15,000 bond. It's unclear if she has a lawyer.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

