Crews respond to mobile homes on fire

SUPPLY, NC (WECT) -

Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in Brunswick County Wednesday morning.

A fire tore through two mobile homes in the 2600 block of Holden Beach Road.

The fire was first reported at approximately 4:30 a.m. By 6 a.m., the fire had been extinguished. 

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

